Apple will launch a NEW iPad next year in a desperate bid to stem falling sales of its tablet.

Apple is set to make significant changes next year to combat falling sales.

A report claims that the tech giant will revamp its iPad, making it faster and better shaped than ever.

The new iPad Air will have two sizes for the first time, while the Pro model will be equipped with OLED displays and the faster M3 processor, included in the MacBook Pro.

The company has faced several quarters of declining iPad sales as persistent inflation and high borrowing costs force consumers to cut back on non-essential purchases.

And consumers have grown tired of mediocre updates every year.

Apple last month gave a sales forecast for the holiday quarter that fell short of Wall Street estimates due to weak demand for iPads and wearable devices.

Meanwhile, its Mac business has been grappling with a broader decline in the personal computer market.

Bloomberg News The report says that the iPads are expected to launch in late March and that the company is also working on revamped versions of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories for the Pro model of the device.

The addition of an OLED display will make the iPads “sharper and brighter and reproduce colors more accurately,” according to the report.

This is the same screen introduced with Apple’s iPhone X in 2017.

And users will be able to choose between an 11- or 13-inch tablet, which will be the largest version yet.

The report also speculated that users could see a revamped Magic Keyboard that transforms the iPad into a laptop; The update could include a larger trackpad.