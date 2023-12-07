Fox News’ ‘Democrat Voter’ Is Actually ‘Unaffiliated’ Anti-Vax Activist

Fox News

A “Democrat voter” that Fox News brought on to discuss former President Donald Trump’s Iowa town hall is actually a “politically homeless” anti-vaccine activist who has said Democratic candidates “are an automatic no-no for me” and that she was “voting down ballot Republican” during last year’s midterm elections.

After Fox & Friends featured a panel of six voters on Wednesday morning to weigh in on Trump’s Tuesday night event with Fox star Sean Hannity, liberal watchdog Media Matters revealed that Stephanie Edmonds, the panel’s supposed lone Democrat, was in fact a political activist who has publicly railed against Democrats for years.

Introducing Edmonds as “undecided” or potentially “leaning a little bit toward Trump,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt then said “I know you’re a Democrat” before asking her “how are you feeling” after watching the town hall.

Read more at The Daily Beast.