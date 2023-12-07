Army Vet Killed Parents in Texas Killing Spree, Cops Say

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Bexar County Sheriff

A Texas man is facing capital murder charges over a series of deadly shootings across the central part of the state on Tuesday that left six people dead—including the 34-year-old suspect’s parents.

U.S. Army veteran Shane Matthew James Jr. started the day by killing his mother and father at their home in San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who on Wednesday afternoon provided new details about the grisly daylong spree.

James had mental health issues, which were behind his separation from the military after less than three years, Salazar said at a press conference at Bexar County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. James lived at home with his parents, Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James Sr., 56, who in August called the cops on their son for being violent, according to Salazar. In court, the two said James needed treatment, not jail, and he was released under court supervision, Salazar said. Recently, James had cut off his ankle monitor and stopped taking his medication, according to Salazar.

Read more at The Daily Beast.