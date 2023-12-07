McDonald’s unveiled the menu for CosMc’s, a beverage-focused concept that could compete with Starbucks

McDonalds to compete with Starbucks with CosMc’s launch near Chicago.

McDonald’s revealed new details about its new restaurant concept CosMc’s on Wednesday. The restaurant concept menu includes customized cold drinks and sandwiches.The first of 10 stores opens this week near Chicago.

Watch out, Starbucks. McDonald’s is ready to launch its new beverage-focused concept, CosMc’s , which promises to solve for “3 pm slump.”

“Our universe is growing this week as McDonald’s starts testing CosMc’s, a new small-format beverage-led concept from McDonald’s that’s truly out of this world,” the chain announced Wednesday. “Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc’s is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy.”

CosMc’s food include pretzel bites and cookies.

The first CosMc’s location opens in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with roughly ten CosMc’s pilot locations expected to open by the end of 2024 in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas of Texas.

Business Insider revealed the first look of the concept’s menu last week. On Wednesday, McDonald’s unveiled the chain’s website, and more details about the menu.

McDonald’s unveiled the menu for CosMc’s

The menu includes a spicy queso sandwich, hash brown bites, and pretzel bites served with dipping sauces. Desserts include a blueberry lemon cookie sundae and caramel fudge brownies. Some McDonald’s classics, such as McFlurry’s and the Egg McMuffin will also be sold on the menu.

“CosMc’s menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors, and functional boosts,” the chain said. “You’ll see a range of specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages and cold coffee — think Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade, and S’mores Cold Brew.”

CosMc’s appears to be competing with beverage-focused chains like Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and newly popular soda concepts.

Cold beverages are a huge business for Starbucks, as are customizable options. Cold foam is the fastest-growing add-on at Starbucks, and modifiers represent a $1 billion business for the coffee chain.

Until now, McDonald’s has been very secretive about the concept, which is based on an obscure McDonaldland character from the late ’80s.

