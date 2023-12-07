Who should bear the most blame for the Mac Jones situation? Devin McCourty intervenes.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“I think that in general, if you say which side you see is more to blame, for me it is undoubtedly the organization…”

Mac Jones has been benched four times this season. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

He Patriots should take most of the blame for the way former defenseman Mac Jones’ career has unfolded Devin McCourty he said during an appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show on Wednesday.

The team should receive more blame than Jones himself, McCourty said.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” McCourty said. “Everyone in the organization raved about the guy’s work ethic, how he came early and came late. For me, it’s hard to just say it’s his fault. I don’t have a problem if someone, in his opinion, says, ‘Hey, I just don’t think the guy is that good, I don’t see it.’ He had a good rookie year, but I don’t think he’s the guy they intended him to be.’”

“But it doesn’t matter how you feel about him,” McCourty added. “I don’t think you walk away from the situation and say ‘hey man, this situation they built around him was really good and he just didn’t get the job done.’ To me, there is no way you can be objective.”

Jones has gone through a series of coaching and personnel changes, McCourty noted.

“He had three different offensive coordinators in three years,” McCourty said. “They had different receivers and impact players every year, all with moving parts.

“It seems like he built a connection with Jakobi Meyers,” McCourty continued. “So Jakobi is gone. So, it would be difficult for me to say that everything depends on him. Kendrick Bourne, in his rookie year, comes out and has a career year. Then the next year, Kendrick Bourne barely played.”

McCourty said he sees no problem in criticizing Jones’ physical limitations. However, the organization did not put him in the best situation to succeed, McCourty said.

“I don’t have a problem with guys looking and saying ‘Hey, I evaluated this quarterback; his arm strength, his mobility,” McCourty said. “If you want to get to all those metrics that you think make a quarterback good and he doesn’t meet those certain criteria that you like in a quarterback, I understand that.”

“But I think overall, if you say which side you see is more to blame, for me it’s certainly the organization and what’s surrounded it over these three years,” McCourty said.