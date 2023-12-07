Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    White House Offers Meeting With Republicans Gunning for Impeachment

    White House Offers Meeting With Republicans Gunning for Impeachment

    Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The White House offered to meet with the House Republicans spearheading the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden amid disputes over subpoenas issued to his aides and a looming House vote to formalize the inquiry.

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan sent a Dec. 5 letter to Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to President Biden, urging him to drop any objection to former White House Counsel Dana Remus testifying to the committee.

    The letter arrived after months of Comer’s refusal to White House objections over his subpoenas, Sauber said, arguing they could interfere with the inquiry by Special Counsel Robert Hur into the conduct of Hunter Biden given the “need to protect the independence” of Hur’s investigation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

