Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Whether for reasons of trauma or political expediency, people have lost their moral compasses when it comes to antisemitism on college campuses.

Case in point: by the time this article gets posted, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Magill, may be out of a job, having fallen into a trap laid by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) at a congressional hearing Tuesday.

And yet, Magill was clearly right.

Read more at The Daily Beast.