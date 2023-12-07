Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Texas AG Teams Up With Right-Wing Outlets to Sue State Department

    The Texas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that it was teaming up with two right-wing sites—The Daily Wire and The Federalist—to sue the U.S. Department of State over a purported “conspiracy” to censor conservative media outlets.

    A 67-page complaint filed by Texas AG Ken Paxton in federal court alleges that the government is covertly funding the development of “censorship technology and private censorship enterprises to covertly suppress speech of a segment of the American press.”

    By allegedly infringing on the First Amendment rights of “disfavored” press groups, the suit claims, the State Department is committing what the organizations characterize as “one of the most audacious, manipulative, secretive, and gravest abuses of power” in U.S. history.

