Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Fox News Town Hall Flops Compared to DeSantis-Newsom Debate

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , ,
    Trump’s Fox News Town Hall Flops Compared to DeSantis-Newsom Debate

    Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

    While Donald Trump’s Fox News town hall sit-down with confidant Sean Hannity was the most-watched cable news program on Wednesday, it still pulled in more than 1.5 million fewer viewers than the made-for-TV debate featuring GOP presidential primary rival Ron DeSantis.

    According to Nielsen, the pre-taped event from Iowa—which included Trump suggesting he’d be a dictator on “day one” if he returned to the White House—drew an average of 3.164 million total viewers. It also attracted an audience of 375,000 in the key advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54.

    The broadcast easily beat its cable news competition at 9 p.m. ET, more than doubling up MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight in total viewers and besting CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins by over 2.5 million viewers overall. It was also the top-drawing program across all of cable news in total viewership and the key demo.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Megyn Kelly slams ‘lunatic leftist’ White House interns calling for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza: ‘What a bunch of brats’

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Outback Wrangler Matt Wright leads court over deadly helicopter crash that killed his best friend and left pilot with life-changing injuries

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Texas AG Teams Up With Right-Wing Outlets to Sue State Department

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Megyn Kelly slams ‘lunatic leftist’ White House interns calling for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza: ‘What a bunch of brats’

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Outback Wrangler Matt Wright leads court over deadly helicopter crash that killed his best friend and left pilot with life-changing injuries

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Trump’s Fox News Town Hall Flops Compared to DeSantis-Newsom Debate

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Texas AG Teams Up With Right-Wing Outlets to Sue State Department

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy