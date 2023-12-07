Trump’s Fox News Town Hall Flops Compared to DeSantis-Newsom Debate

Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

While Donald Trump’s Fox News town hall sit-down with confidant Sean Hannity was the most-watched cable news program on Wednesday, it still pulled in more than 1.5 million fewer viewers than the made-for-TV debate featuring GOP presidential primary rival Ron DeSantis.

According to Nielsen, the pre-taped event from Iowa—which included Trump suggesting he’d be a dictator on “day one” if he returned to the White House—drew an average of 3.164 million total viewers. It also attracted an audience of 375,000 in the key advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54.

The broadcast easily beat its cable news competition at 9 p.m. ET, more than doubling up MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight in total viewers and besting CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins by over 2.5 million viewers overall. It was also the top-drawing program across all of cable news in total viewership and the key demo.

