Outback Wrangler Matt Wright leads court over deadly helicopter crash that killed his best friend and left pilot with life-changing injuries

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Matt Wright, Neil Mellon and Michael Burbidge will face Darwin Local Court on Thursday at 10am local time.

The trio have been charged in connection with the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson.

Wright is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, destroying evidence, fabricating evidence, unlawfully entering a building, unlawfully entering a dwelling, making a false statement, and interfering with witnesses in a criminal investigation or judicial proceeding through threats/retaliation. .

Mellon has been charged with 32 offences, including attempting to pervert the course of justice, theft and unlawful access to data.

His charges also relate to weapons, firearms and wildlife crimes, as well as the alleged destruction of evidence in connection with a major accident investigation.

Burbidge was charged with destruction of evidence, conspiracy and attempting to pervert the course of justice and providing a false statement.

The trio will appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary examination of the application that is expected to continue until Friday.