Megyn Kelly slams ‘lunatic leftist’ White House interns calling for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza: ‘What a bunch of brats’

Megyn Kelly called the White House interns who wrote an anonymous letter demanding that President Joe Biden call a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas “lunatic leftists” and “brats.”

The letter, addressed to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, was signed by 40 interns from the White House and other executive branch offices who withheld their names, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Kelly, who moderates the fourth Republican primary debate on Wednesday, called the letter “absolutely disgusting” on his SiriusXM show.

‘This is what these leftist lunatics have caused. “Now interns demand things from the President of the United States, who has been good enough to give them a position in the White House,” he said.

‘These brave souls who, as I say, almost certainly got these jobs thanks to donations from their parents, did not put their names on the letter. They want to remain anonymous. They want to be anonymous, entitled brats.

The interns are calling for an end to US aid to Israel following the deadly Hamas attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and to which Israel responded with airstrikes.

“We, the undersigned interns of the White House and the Executive Office of the President in the fall of 2023, will no longer remain silent about the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people,” the group said.

Interns identify as Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, Black, Asian, Latinx, White, and Queer.

The letter continues: “We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent ceasefire.”

“We are not today’s decision makers, but we aspire to be tomorrow’s leaders, and we will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and until now ignored.”

“We were horrified by Hamas’ brutal attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, and we are horrified by the Israeli government’s brutal and genocidal response, funded by our American taxes, that has killed more than 14,000 innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, a large percentage of which are children,” the interns said.

There was a week-long ceasefire in November that allowed the release of hostages, but Israel relaunched its offensive on Friday morning.

Israel claimed that Hamas “violated” the early ceasefire and launched rockets into Israel before it expired, and images shared on social media appear to show attacks on the town of Sderot, near the Gaza border.

Kelly’s guest host on BlazeTV, Stu Burguiere, questioned whether Hamas really wanted a ceasefire since they were the ones who violated the November agreement.

“No one ever seems to ask Hamas if it wants a ceasefire. ‘Everyone keeps advocating one in his name, but it doesn’t seem like they want one at all, they want one from Israel.’

The interns said: “We maintain that anything short of a complete cessation of Israel’s mass killing of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip simply will not be enough.”

‘We urge the Biden-Harris Administration to call for a permanent ceasefire now, the release of all hostages, including Palestinian political prisoners, and to support a diplomatic solution that ends the illegal Israeli occupation and apartheid, in accordance with international standards. the law and for a free Palestine.

Within minutes of announcing the resumption of the conflict on December 1, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Biden Administration became the first to offer paid internships in 2022. To be eligible for the program, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program, have graduated within the last two years, or be a military veteran. United States Armed Forces who possess a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Students who are accepted into the White House internship program will be paid $750 per week during the 14-week session.

The $10,500 is paid in two halves at the beginning and end of the program, although students who do not make it to the end are responsible for the cost of the time not completed.