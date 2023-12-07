Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Kyle Richards’ ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Weed Dinner Is a Beautiful Mess

    Kyle Richards' 'Housewives of Beverly Hills' Weed Dinner Is a Beautiful Mess

    Nicole Weingart/Bravo

    On tonight’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle and Sutton continue to spar over their THC-infused desserts, while Denise accuses Erika of some despicable offense that remains a mystery throughout the night. As if this dinner couldn’t get any more ridiculous, Kyle also attempts to drop a bomb about her sister, Kathy. Sutton is forced to defend her digestive issues, and Crystal suddenly has a personality in her confessionals, which really made me feel like I was watching The Twilight Zone. I’m starting to wonder if these weed chefs put something else in this food.

    When we pick back up in the middle of this dysfunctional dinner, Kyle is screaming about how she doesn’t drink anymore because she “can’t afford to be depressed.” And Sutton, maybe in the boldest moment of her RHOBH tenure, is refusing to back down. She’s literally staring so hard at Kyle that her eyes are going to fall out of her head. Thankfully, the world’s most annoying frenemies take a break from fighting. And all the women start discussing their respective divorce.

    Dorit, who’s probably uncomfortable since her marriage is crumbling, pivots to Denise and asks her how she feels to be with the group again. Denise says it’s “sOOoo nIcEee.” (The way her voice cracks at the end of every sentence is so funny.) When Dorit asks if she missed everyone, she says “yes,” but immediately starts grilling Erika for “treating [her] a certain way” while she was a cast member on the show.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

