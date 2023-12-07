Chris Christie calls Vivek the ‘most obnoxious blowhard in America’ and a ‘smart a**’ in furious back-and-forth: Ramaswamy tells rival to ‘walk off stage and enjoy a nice MEAL’ in vicious confrontation over ‘insulting’ Nikki Haley

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has come to the defense of rival Nikki Haley after Vivek Ramaswamy attacked her foreign policy record.

“This is the fourth debate in which you will be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious braggart in America,” Christie said of Ramaswamy.

The 38-year-old responded that Christie should “enjoy a good meal and get out of the race.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie furiously defended his rival Nikki Haley after she was attacked by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth Republican debate.

Christie (left) criticized Ramaswamy (right) for insulting “Nikki Haley’s basic intelligence” when the 38-year-old suggested the former New Jersey governor should “enjoy a good meal and get out of the race.”

Ramaswamy once again became the target of Christie’s ire (the two have fought on the debate stage several times before) while discussing the war in Ukraine.

The 38-year-old political novice said a “reasonable peace agreement” was necessary in the war with Russia, and then turned to Haley and told her that she and President Joe Biden were among the only two politicians who believed in ” senseless war.” .’

“One thing Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have in common is that neither of them could even name three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to fight,” Ramaswamy said.

“She has no idea what the hell those provinces are called that she wants to send our sons and daughters and our troops and our military equipment to fight,” he continued.

“So reject this myth that you’ve been sold – that someone had a cup of coffee, worked at the UN and then made $8 million – you have real experience in foreign policy,” Ramaswamy added, arguing that your “outsider” Status gives you an elevated perspective.

Haley remained impassive throughout the attack.

“Look at the blank expression,” Ramaswamy said. “She doesn’t know the names of the Provences.”

Christie opened the debate by criticizing the three candidates on stage.

“We’re 17 minutes into this debate and… we’ve had these three acting like this race is between the four of us,” the former New Jersey governor said, embracing his reluctance to truly take on Trump.

He later used the same device to hit Ramaswamy.

“I want to say something else, we’re 25 minutes into this debate and he has insulted Nikki Haley’s basic intelligence, not her positions, her basic intelligence,” he roared. “She doesn’t know regions, she couldn’t find something on a map that her three-year-old son could find.”

‘Look, if you want to disagree on some issues, that’s fine, and Nikki and I disagree on some issues. “But I’ll tell you one thing: I’ve known her for 12 years, which is longer than he even started voting in the Republican primaries,” Christie added.