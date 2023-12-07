WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The shadow home affairs minister will lead a cross-party delegation to Israel and meet with Palestinian and Israeli officials.

Key points: Shadow Foreign Secretary Simon Birmingham to lead cross-party delegation to Israel

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Palestinian and Israeli officials.

Israel recently updated its travel warnings for Australia citing a rise in anti-Semitism.

The ABC has confirmed that Simon Birmingham will be joined by Victorian Labor MPs Josh Burns and Michelle Ananda-Rajah.

The delegation is scheduled to include meetings with Israeli government officials, representatives of the Palestinian Authority and humanitarian organizations.

Birmingham criticized Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for not having yet traveled to Israel and also took aim at his ministry, none of whom had decided to join the delegation.

“The shocking terrorist attacks of October 7 marked the largest massacre of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust and, with the continued holding of hostages by Hamas, a lasting trauma for Israel, its people and the Jewish people of everyone.”, he stated in statements to ABC.

“As Shadow Foreign Minister, I am pleased to have the opportunity to visit Israel, demonstrating our enduring support for Israel’s right to exist and its inherent right to self-defense, including the elimination of Hamas as a terrorist threat.”

More than 1,200 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed in the Hamas-led attack and about 240 were taken hostage.

Since war broke out between Israel and Hamas two months ago, 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 wounded, according to the besieged enclave’s Health Ministry.

The delegation is not the first trip to Israel by an Australian politician since the October 7 attacks: former Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Israel raises travel warning for Australia

This week, Israel raised its travel warning for Australia, along with a number of countries in Europe and South America, due to concerns about a rise in anti-Semitism.

Israel’s national security council raised its warning for Australia to level two of four, urging travelers to “increase precautionary measures.”

The United Kingdom, Germany, France and Argentina have identical warnings, but the United States and New Zealand remain unchanged.

Israel’s government said travelers should avoid openly displaying their Israeli identity abroad.

The Executive Council of Australian Jews said it had reported a 591 per cent increase in reports of antisemitism in the community, and its Annual Report on Antisemitism in Australia will be published “soon”, the organization said.

In August of this year, before the October 7 attacks, a survey of more than 500 Jewish students A study commissioned by the Zionist Federation of Australia and the Australasian Union of Jewish Students found that more than two-thirds of respondents had experienced antisemitism at university.

Additionally, the Islamophobia Registry has said that incidents in Australia have increased thirteen-fold since October 7.

