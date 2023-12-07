Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Vivek Ramaswamy Pulls Out His Tin-Foil Hat in Unhinged Debate Attention Grab

    Vivek Ramaswamy Pulls Out His Tin-Foil Hat in Unhinged Debate Attention Grab

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    During the back half of Wednesday night’s fourth Republican debate, Vivek Ramaswamy seemingly came undone and spewed a litany of repeatedly disproven conspiracy theories in rapid succession.

    Ramaswamy began firing from the hip at all of his rivals on stage, accusing them of “licking Donald Trump’s boots for years, for money and endorsements,” before going one by one.

    Ron DeSantis, you’ve been a great governor, but you would have never been one without begging him for that endorsement,” Ramaswamy said, going in order on stage. “Same thing for Nikki Haley. Same thing with Chris Christie.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

