House Dem Scolds Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Censure Vote ‘Outrage’

C-SPAN

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on the House floor Wednesday for her self-described “outrage” at those opposing a GOP-led resolution to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) for needlessly pulling a House building fire alarm in September, considering her past behavior.

Greene pointed to the incarceration of Jan. 6 rioters to try to claim a double standard in light of how Bowman was given probation and a fine after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

“While regular people who walked into the Capitol—by the way, non-violent offenders, many of them walked in open doors, and some of them also standing out on the lawn, never entering the Capitol—are all being charged for obstructing an official proceeding. But yet Jamaal Bowman says, ‘Oh, it was a mistake,’ and he should get a pass?” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.