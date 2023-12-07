Horror as woman plunges to her death from high-rise apartment on Gold Coast

<!–

A woman fell to her death from a high-rise balcony on the Gold Coast following what is suspected to be a medical episode.

Emergency services were called to an apartment on Hooker Boulevard in Mermaid Waters about 11.30pm on Wednesday following reports the woman had fallen.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said the woman suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

She was not taken to the hospital.

Emergency services have not released the woman’s age or identity.

Emergency services confirmed the woman fell from a high-rise balcony in Mermaid Waters on Wednesday night and could not be revived. Image: Supplied

Queensland Police said the cause of death was not considered suspicious.

It is understood he suffered a medical episode before the fatal fall.

The investigations continue.

More to follow.