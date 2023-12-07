Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    Horror as woman plunges to her death from high-rise apartment on Gold Coast

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Horror as woman plunges to her death from high-rise apartment on Gold Coast

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Blake Antrobus for Nca Newswire

    Published: 21:22 EST, December 6, 2023 | Updated: 22:07 EST, December 6, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A woman fell to her death from a high-rise balcony on the Gold Coast following what is suspected to be a medical episode.

    Emergency services were called to an apartment on Hooker Boulevard in Mermaid Waters about 11.30pm on Wednesday following reports the woman had fallen.

    A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said the woman suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

    She was not taken to the hospital.

    Emergency services have not released the woman’s age or identity.

    Emergency services confirmed the woman fell from a high-rise balcony in Mermaid Waters on Wednesday night and could not be revived. Image: Supplied

    Queensland Police said the cause of death was not considered suspicious.

    It is understood he suffered a medical episode before the fatal fall.

    The investigations continue.

    More to follow.

    Horror as woman plunges to her death from high-rise apartment on Gold Coast

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Casey Wilson says Tim Allen was ‘very rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ set

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Australia signs sweeping security pact with PNG as China continues push for policing influence in Pacific

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    DeSantis, buddy, why are you still here?

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Casey Wilson says Tim Allen was ‘very rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ set

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Australia signs sweeping security pact with PNG as China continues push for policing influence in Pacific

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    DeSantis, buddy, why are you still here?

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Apple and Google won’t say if foreign governments are keeping tabs on you through your push alerts, senator says

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy