Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    Chris Christie Had His Best GOP Debate and May Have Saved Nikki Haley

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , , ,
    Chris Christie Had His Best GOP Debate and May Have Saved Nikki Haley

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Talk about leaving it all on the field. Wednesday night’s debate may very well be the last Republican presidential primary debate he qualifies for (if another one even takes place), but Chris Christie took full advantage.

    While other candidates dabbled with criticizing Donald Trump, Christie was, once again, the only candidate to consistently and forcefully go after the frontrunner, accusing his opponents of being too “timid” to take on the former president.

    “I’m in this race because the truth needs to be spoken,” Christie declared. “This is a guy who just said this past week he wants to use the Department of Justice to go after his enemies when he gets in there. The fact of the matter is he’s unfit to be president.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Casey Wilson says Tim Allen was ‘very rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ set

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Australia signs sweeping security pact with PNG as China continues push for policing influence in Pacific

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    DeSantis, buddy, why are you still here?

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Casey Wilson says Tim Allen was ‘very rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ set

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Australia signs sweeping security pact with PNG as China continues push for policing influence in Pacific

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    DeSantis, buddy, why are you still here?

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Apple and Google won’t say if foreign governments are keeping tabs on you through your push alerts, senator says

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy