Chris Christie Had His Best GOP Debate and May Have Saved Nikki Haley

Talk about leaving it all on the field. Wednesday night’s debate may very well be the last Republican presidential primary debate he qualifies for (if another one even takes place), but Chris Christie took full advantage.

While other candidates dabbled with criticizing Donald Trump, Christie was, once again, the only candidate to consistently and forcefully go after the frontrunner, accusing his opponents of being too “timid” to take on the former president.

“I’m in this race because the truth needs to be spoken,” Christie declared. “This is a guy who just said this past week he wants to use the Department of Justice to go after his enemies when he gets in there. The fact of the matter is he’s unfit to be president.”

