Moneybags Rep. Dan Goldman Owes $180K in Rent on NYC Condo: Lawsuit

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) may be an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, but that doesn’t mean he remembers to get his rent check in to his landlord every month.

In fact, the congressman’s landlord alleges, he owes four months of unpaid rent, putting him in arrears on a swanky five-bedroom condominium in New York City to the tune of $180,000.

Goldman is named alongside his wife as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan by their landlord, Jared Gilbert. The complaint, obtained by Business Insider, seeks additional damages to cover the remaining months on the lease, which is set to end next summer.

