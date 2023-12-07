Australia signs sweeping security pact with PNG as China continues push for policing influence in Pacific

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australia has signed a comprehensive security agreement with Papua New Guinea that commits both nations to deeper information sharing and joint consultations on any security threats.

Key points: Australia-PNG deal includes $200 million to support PNG security priorities

China has invited senior police officials from across the Pacific to a meeting in Beijing, which Australian officials are watching closely.

Defense ministers from the region met in New Caledonia and agreed to create a combined military unit to quickly respond to humanitarian disasters or security crises.

The security pact is legally binding and has “treaty-like status”, although it is officially described as a “framework for closer security relations”.

It was signed by Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and James Marape in Canberra on Thursday.

That text includes a provision that says if either country believes it faces direct or regional security threats, both sides will consult and coordinate a response.

“In the event of a security-related event that threatens the sovereignty, peace or stability of any of the Parties, or of the Pacific region, the Parties shall consult at the request of any of the Parties and consider whether to take some measure in relation to the threat,” the text reads.

The agreement will not prevent PNG from signing other security agreements, but Australia has secured a provision allowing its staff to receive the same status as “personnel from other countries performing similar functions under current or future agreements”.

And it says the two countries will “prioritise” mutual consultation on PNG’s security needs, including “procuring security-related equipment, capacity building, infrastructure, advice, training or logistical support”.

Both countries will also have to “coordinate” on “the involvement and contribution of third parties” if they agree to provide security assistance.

The agreement also includes a funding commitment of $200 million over four years from Australia to support PNG’s security priorities.

That funding will help PNG strengthen its judicial and correctional services.

It will also help PNG establish a “Police Recruitment and Investigations Training Centre” in Port Moresby, in a bid to help PNG grow and modernize its police force.

That center would also be used to train other Pacific Island police forces.

PNG is seeking to increase its police force, the Royal Papua New Guinea Police, from 6,000 to around 10,000 members, and will recruit dozens of former or current Australian police officers who will be sworn in under the command of local forces.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the agreement was “comprehensive and historic.”

“It will make it easier for Australia to help PNG address its internal security needs and for Australia and PNG to support each other’s regional security and stability,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Charging…

PNG Prime Minister James Marape thanked Australia for the additional support and said it would have profound benefit to his country’s national security.

“What happens north of its borders has a profound and shared effect, benefit and consequences in our region,” Marape said.

But he also said PNG maintained its position as a “friend to all, enemy to none” and reiterated that the agreement with Australia would not prevent his country from reaching agreements with other countries in the future.

China wants to expand police ties in the Pacific

It comes as Beijing continues its push to expand police ties with Pacific island countries, inviting senior police officials from across the region to a meeting in China on Friday.

The ABC has been told that police representatives or diplomatic officials from several Pacific island nations are likely to attend, although it is unclear how many will attend, whether in person or virtually.

Australia remains deeply distrustful of China’s attempts to join as a security partner in the Pacific.(Reuters: Florence Lo)

Senior PNG police officials traveled to China to attend the meeting, although Police Commissioner David Manning will not attend.

Police forces from several Pacific island nations did not respond to ABC’s questions about the incident.

Australian officials are closely monitoring the meeting, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) briefing diplomats from like-minded countries in Canberra earlier this week.

The government remains deeply distrustful of China’s attempts to insert itself as a security partner in the Pacific after Beijing reached security and police agreements with the Solomon Islands over the past 18 months.

China also held its first annual dialogue with Pacific ministers and police officers in November last year, although only the Solomon Islands was represented at ministerial level and some Pacific island nations sent only junior officers to the meeting.

Senior police officials and diplomats from six Pacific countries participated in last year’s meeting.(Twitter: Chinese Embassy in Fiji)

An Australian government source told the ABC the meeting appeared to show China intended to establish an annual dialogue with the Pacific on policing and security issues, although they said it was not yet clear how many nations would attend tomorrow.

Combined Pacific Military Unit Forming

Defense chiefs will discuss a more detailed plan for the development of the combined response group over the next year.(Supplied: Australian Defense Force)

Meanwhile, defense ministers from several Pacific and regional countries met in New Caledonia, where they agreed to begin work on establishing a combined military unit to quickly respond to humanitarian disasters or security crises.

The idea would attract militaries from all the countries represented at the South Pacific Defense Ministers’ Meeting: Australia, Fiji, France, New Zealand, PNG, Tonga and Chile.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said all the countries present at the meeting were a “family” with “an instinct to provide assistance and help when any of us need it, whether in a time of natural disaster or in a moment of civil unrest or insecurity”.

“The Pacific Response Group is really the next step in relation to that, which is to explore the idea of ​​having a permanent unit formed that would be there to provide assistance when invited to do so by a country,” he said.

Defense chiefs from all countries present at the meeting are expected to work together on a more detailed plan over the next year.

More news and current affairs from ABC Pacific

Explore our comprehensive radio, digital and video coverage of the Pacific, all in one place.