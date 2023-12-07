Casey Wilson says Tim Allen was ‘very rude’ on ‘Santa Clauses’ set

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tim Allen has been accused of being “so fucking rude” on the set of the Disney+ series Santa clauses by his former co-star Casey Wilson.

He Saturday Night Live Alum recently opened in bitch sesh podcast, according media reportsabout his experience filming the show, on which he guest-starred in the pilot episode.

“Tim Allen was a bitch. “It was truly the worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star,” Wilson said, adding that he had “buried this” story until now because one of the show’s producers is “a great friend” of his and because his children “loved the show.” cinema”.

Santa clauses is a sequel to Allen’s 1994 trilogy. The Santa Claus2002 The Santa Claus 2 and 2006 The Holy Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

“So I’m in a scene. “It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson recalled. “I think he is a thief. Then he comes down the chimney, obviously like Santa, and wakes me up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene.”

He Girl is gone The actress went on to explain: “So I’m throwing things at him. (He) walks up to the producer who’s standing four feet from me and says, and I hear him, and he says, ‘You have to tell him to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk a foot towards me and says, ‘Um, Tim would ask you to stop stepping on his lines.’”

Wilson added that “everyone was walking on eggshells” around Allen while he was on set, noting that “people seemed frantic.”

“When he finished, he was fucking rude. He never made eye contact, never said anything. He was very awkward,” he said, adding that Allen abruptly left once they finished filming the scene.

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen says, ‘I’m leaving!’ and he grabs his Santa cape, picks it up, drops it to the ground, and walks away,” Wilson recalled. “And they hasten in his substitute; charming man, against whom it was much more pleasant to act. People run to pick up their velvet Santa coat. He is a bitch. And this is the best… I won’t say who said this. He was someone I don’t know, maybe on the crew. (He or she) walks past me and just says, ‘You’re seeing it on a good day.’”

The Hollywood Reporter Allen’s representative has been contacted for comment.

The first two seasons of Santa clausesin which Allen plays Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, are currently streaming on Disney+.