    Seth Meyers Mocks Hannity's Embarrassing Trump Town Hall

    Seth Meyers Mocks Hannity's Embarrassing Trump Town Hall

    On Tuesday night, Donald Trump sat down with pal Sean Hannity to discuss what a second Trump presidency might look like. While the event was dubbed a “town hall” by Fox News, Hannity was the only person to ask the former/aspiring president any questions, which made it more of a “so-called ‘town hall,’” according to Seth Meyers.

    That the primetime special was more of a softball interview where Trump was running the show may have been for the best, however. Because if viewers were paying attention, Meyers is pretty sure they would have noticed that inmate P01135809 “is clearly, let’s say, not well.”

    “It’s become a frequent talking point among Republicans and Fox News pundits that Joe Biden is in ‘cognitive decline,’” Meyers explained. “Although personally, I’m not sure we should trust the medical opinions of the network that repeatedly downplayed COVID and lied about vaccines, promoted a candidate who said both that windmills cause cancer and that we should inject bleach into our lungs, and once aired what was essentially an advertisement for testicle tanning.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

