Bradley Cooper greeted by his ex Irina Shayk and his new love Gigi Hadid at his new business, a cheesesteak food truck, in New York

Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner, Irina Shayk, and his six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, came to support him in his new venture: his cheesesteak food truck.

The Russian supermodel was seen laughing with Bradley while he was inside her food truck, called Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks.

His new love, Gigi Hadid, also stopped by to support his new business, as she also bought some food.

The food truck is co-owned by Bradley and his business partner Danny DiGiampietro, who also owns Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bradley, 48, was born and raised in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia.

Irina looked gorgeous in a black Nike puffer jacket over a hoodie and black pants, adding hoop earrings and small rimmed sunglasses.

Bradley and his ex-partner Irina, 37, dated from 2015 to 2019. They welcomed daughter Lea in 2017.

His new love interest, Gigi, was seen waiting in line to get food with a friend.

Gigi wore low-slung black pants with a cropped denim jacket over a black t-shirt; The star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and sunglasses.

The beauty carried a small black and gold bag.

She was seen enjoying a bite of cheesesteak.

In early October, a source said Eastern Time Bradley and Gigi were “casually dating” and added that they “have known each other for a while.”

They were first seen together on Thursday, October 5, for a dinner in the Big Apple.

Gigi, 28, was last linked to Leonardo DiCaprio; whom she dated on and off from September 20022 until their romance collapsed in February.

The runway star has a three-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik; They dated intermittently from November 2015 to October 2021.

Bradley working hard inside his food truck

Sweet: The supermodel brought her and Cooper’s six-year-old daughter to support her dad.

Hmm! Her little girl enjoyed a cheesesteak that Cooper served her.

Bradley seen inside while Gigi placed her order

The supermodel seen with her food.

Gigi enjoyed a bite of the cheesesteak.

The star seen on the way to the food truck.

She tried to keep a low profile while supporting her man.

Gigi left her hair down under her New York Yankees baseball cap

He took his food to go and opted not to stay.

Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks pop event on Wednesday is located on West Third Street near Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village in the Big Apple, according to The Philadelphia investigation.

It will also take place on Thursday, according to the outlet.

All proceeds will go to a nonprofit that feeds New Yorkers in need, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Cheesesteaks at the food truck are $10 each.

According to the outlet, Danny’s niece, Gina, and one of his Angelo’s Pizzeria managers, Seth Braunstein, brought the food truck to Manhattan from Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Danny owns Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia and hopes to one day open a cheesesteak shop in New York City with Bradley.

According to the outlet, the duo has been looking for a location in the city for two years.

Bradley decided to open the two-day pop in New York City to “see if people want cheesesteaks in New York,” according to the paper.

Irina looked every inch a supermodel as she headed to the food truck.

The statuesque beauty photographed arriving at the location.

Gigi on her way to the food truck shortly after Irina.

Bradley seen sharing a laugh inside the food truck

The restaurant owner and the movie star met in 2019 after he opened his restaurant.

Bradley also appeared on Angelo’s Pizzeria’s Instagram page while inside the truck.

They also tagged a new Instagram account, @Dannyandcoops, for their new food truck company.

The video showed Bradley wearing gloves and an apron while placing an order.