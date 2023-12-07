Israel Says It Has Home of Hamas Gaza Leader Yahya Sinwar Surrounded

Yousef Masoud/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Israeli troops have surrounded the home of Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video address Wednesday.

Sinwar, who is believed to have masterminded and ordered the deadly Oct. 7 attacks, is said to be hiding in an underground bunker in his residence in Khan Younis–Gaza’s second largest city–where Israel’s military advanced its military push into the south Wednesday. According to Reuters, Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said the battle was intense.

“His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it’s only a matter of time before we get him,” Netanyahu said in a video statement translated by Reuters.

Read more at The Daily Beast.