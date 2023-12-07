Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Tragedy: Man who was ‘buried alive’ on Bribie Island beach dies after brave six-day fight for his life

    By Blake Antrobus for Nca Newswire and Sarah Liversidge for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 00:59 EST, December 7, 2023 | Updated: 01:03 EST, December 7, 2023

    A man buried alive in the sand on Queensland’s Bribie Island has died, relatives have confirmed.

    Josh Taylor, 25, had to fight for his life after falling into a hole at the popular tourist destination on Saturday afternoon, becoming buried under 1.5m of sand.

    He and his companions were cooking a pig in a sand pit at the time.

    Friends and family took turns providing CPR until emergency services airlifted him to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

    Close associates confirmed Thursday that Taylor passed away “with his family by his side” at the hospital.

    Josh Taylor (right) died in a Brisbane ICU unit on Thursday afternoon.

    Taylor’s uncle, Barry Taylor, told media outside the hospital on Wednesday that his nephew “was really struggling, his heart is still beating.”

    “We are devastated. It’s been really hard for us to understand what happened to Josh.”

    This is breaking news. More to follow

