Rupert Murdoch’s granddaughter Charlotte Freud reveals that her apartment was broken into and the thieves did something inside that surprised her: “These people are animals”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The granddaughter of billionaire media mogul Rupert Mogul was attacked by thieves this week.

Charlotte Freud, 23, revealed her London flat had been robbed and branded the criminals “animals”.

He also shared a strange thing the thieves had done while ransacking his luxury apartment.

‘Whoever robbed my apartment, was it really necessary to eat a chocolate from my advent calendar?’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘That feels really disrespectful. Like stealing my shit AND my Christmas spirit,” she added.

Charlotte Freud, granddaughter of media mogul Rupert Mogul, was attacked by burglars this week.

The musician also shared a photo of the damaged Lindt calendar, which had been vandalized.

Charlotte is the daughter of Elisabeth Murdoch, second daughter of billionaire media mogul Rupert, and public relations guru Matthew Freud.

She comes from a long line of highly educated and successful descendants, and is the great-great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, a neurologist famous for founding psychoanalysis.

Charlotte is one of Rupert Murdoch’s 13 grandchildren and an aspiring singer and songwriter.

‘Whoever robbed my apartment, was it really necessary to eat a chocolate from my advent calendar?’ she wrote

She married her husband, rapper Luke Storey, in front of 70 guests in The Cotswolds, a picturesque region in south-central England.

Dressed in a plunging white ball gown and daring platform shoes, the blushing bride arrived at the wedding ceremony in a convertible Bentley Continental driven by her father.

After the 50-minute service, guests were led to a lavish reception at Elisabeth Murdoch’s nearby estate.

Freud was a notorious party girl during her teenage years, but is now sober and focused on her music career.

“Everyone in my family has done amazing things, so I felt like if I’m going to do something, I have to do it big. I guess music has always been the easiest way to do it,” he told Tatler in 2021.