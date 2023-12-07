Police arrest Angel Sanchez Jr., 29, after man pushing his 10-month-old granddaughter in a stroller was viciously punched in Kardashian’s Calabasas neighborhood

Horrifying CCTV footage has revealed the moment a man walking a 10-month-old baby in a stroller is attacked by a stranger before the suspect drives away.

The incident took place in the 4000 block of Lost Spring Road, near the homes of stars like Khloe and Kris Kardashian.

Angel Sanchez Jr, 29, was arrested in Oxnard on Wednesday night.

A California man was arrested after a man walking his 10-month-old granddaughter in a stroller in Calabasas was punched in the face.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with assault with force likely to result in serious bodily injury.

The suspect has also been linked to a previous attack in the 26000 block of Agoura Road.

Police say they are continuing to investigate Sanchez’s motive, but confirm that both victims are of Asian descent.

The disturbing incident took place in the 4000 block of Lost Spring Road in the affluent Calabasas neighborhood.

A star-studded list of residents, including the Kardashians, live just steps from where the incident took place, leaving wealthy members of the community shocked.

A video posted on Neighbors, an app where users can upload their ring camera footage, shows a man walking toward the victim as he crossed the street with his granddaughter.

A few seconds later you can see the man throwing a brutal punch that threw his victim, the stroller and the 10-month-old baby to the ground.

After the horrific incident, the suspect can be seen returning to his car which he had parked in a resident’s driveway before leaving the crime scene.

Police later identified the vehicle as a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Nevada license plate No. 183W80.

The victim eventually regains her balance and checks on her granddaughter, who can be seen lying in the stroller that fell on its side after the attack.

The owner of the house where the attacker parked, Greg Higa, uploaded the images to the Internet and expressed revulsion and shock when speaking with KTLA 5 about the incident.

“It feels really random…this is a safe neighborhood and we are all absolutely horrified that something could happen here to someone doing something as innocent as walking their child,” Higa told the outlet.

Mary Steele said the victim, whom she did not identify, is a “very nice member of the community” and was perplexed as to why he was attacked.

“She has a beautiful house, people know who she is and the baby is an innocent victim,” he added.

Los Angeles police investigators took a report, but no further information about the incident has been released, KTLA 5 reported.

The station reported that neighbors confirmed that the victim and her granddaughter are in good condition.

DailyMail.com has contacted the Los Angeles police for more information about the incident.

The neighborhood is a Mecca for Hollywood’s elite, and as of October 2023, the median listing price for a home in Calabasas was $2.4 million, trending up 13.1 percent year-over-year, according to real estate agent.com.

The median home sales price per square foot was $764 and the median home sales price was $2 million.

neighborhood explorer listed Calabasas as safer than 35 percent of U.S. neighborhoods.

The number of violent crimes per year was 38 and property crimes amounted to 282 annually.