Melbourne dog owner receives huge fine after breaking little-known rule – and you won’t believe what it was for

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A dog owner was stunned by a substantial fine for breaking a little-known law on her own property.

Judy Murphy, 79, from Sandringham, south Melbourne, was fined for making her five-year-old Maltese Shih Tzu call Clarrie while they were in the communal driveway of their units.

There had been previous complaints about the dog being unrestrained, and a neighbor reported it to Bayside City Council, sending a photo as evidence.

Ms Murphy said she then received a $288 five-year-old puppy that was “off the lead”.

A frustrated neighbor sent the city a photo of Clarrie, Judy Murphy’s Maltese shi tzu, standing in her driveway without a leash.

“I wasn’t going anywhere,” Ms. Murphy said..

I think he was just looking for his teammates. He is my best friend and he wouldn’t hurt a fly.

One neighbor said the fine was “totally unreasonable” while another said Murphy should have only received a warning but needed to leash his dog.

Bayside City Council defended the fine in a statement to 7news.

“The council issued an infringement notice to a dog owner after receiving multiple complaints about a dog not being safely confined in the owner’s premises,” he said.

‘Allowing a dog to roam in an unfenced front yard or unmonitored open area is a breach of the Domestic Animals Act.

“They had spoken to the dog’s owner several times and knew that his dog needed to be secured on the property to prevent injury, discomfort or attacks.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bayside Council for comment.

Ms Murphy (pictured with her dog) said Clarrie was “just looking for his mates”.

The neighbor who filed the complaint was happy with the fine that was imposed on Clarrie’s owner.

The complaining neighbor claimed to have spoken to Ms Murphy about her pet several times before taking the matter to the council.

On social media, locals were divided in their reactions to the incident.

One Facebook user described it as an “absolute overreach by the council”.

Another said the council’s response was “absurd”.

“There are so many mistakes here, and none of them on the part of that woman or her little dog,” said a third.

However, some agreed with the Bayside City Council’s actions.

“Many problems are caused by ‘sweet dogs’ that are not under control,” said one.