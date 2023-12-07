(Update) Rahi arrives in southern town of Tyre, kicks off South Lebanon visit

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rahi, and the accompanying delegation, on Thursday began South Lebanon visit, where they had been first nbsp;to the Maronite Church of Our Lady of the Seas in the southern town of Tyre, where they held a prayer in the church.

Then, Patriarch Rahi moved to the churchrsquo;s salon, where he was received by a great number of prominent figures and dignitaries, including MPs: Ali Khreis, Michel Moussa, Inaya Ezzedine, Hassan Ezzedine, Hussein Jachi, as well as former MP Emile Rahme, and Mufti of Tyre and Jabal Amel, Judge Sheikh Hassan Abdullah, in addition to other local dignitaries.

