Russian 14-year-old girl shoots sead classmate and herself

A Russian teenager on Thursday shot dead a classmate and injured five others before killing herself in a school in Bryansk near the Ukrainian border, investigators said.

quot;A 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, which she used to shoot her classmates. As a result, two died — one of them the shooter — and there are five wounded,quot; the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Authorities did not name the shooter, but said the victim was a female classmate in the secondary school in the Bryansk suburb.

quot;The motives behind the crime and all the circumstances are being established,quot; the Instigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said.

The five wounded had been taken to medical facilities, it said. — AFP

nbsp;

================= L.Y