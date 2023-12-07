Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Tax Filings Reveal GOP Megadonor Dick Uihlein Has a New Giving Strategy

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Youtube

    Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

    One of the biggest megadonors fueling the MAGA agenda appears to have changed up his strategy, according to a Daily Beast analysis of new financial disclosures, scaling back his personal largesse while an associated dark money group’s spending soared.

    The disclosures also reveal for the first time a direct convergence of arguably the three most influential conservative megadonors in the country—cardboard billionaire Dick Uihlein, investor Jeff Yass, and Leonard Leo, the deep-pocketed backroom architect of the judiciary.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

