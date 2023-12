NNA – Merjeyoun- National News Agencyrsquo;s correspondent reported that Israeli enemy warplanes launched two raids on Wadi Slouki.

Enemynbsp;warplanes also carried out an air raid targeting the southern town of Konin.

The enemy raid in Koninnbsp;targeted a building near the town#39;s carpet cooperative andnbsp;causednbsp;damage to the building.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;