School Shooter in Russia Is Teenage Girl with Dad’s Pump-Action Shotgun

Alexander Chernov/Kommersant Photo/AFP via Getty Images

A 14-year-old girl used a pump-action shotgun to kill one of her classmates and injure five other teens before taking her own life at a school in Russia on Thursday, officials said.

The deadly attack took place in the city of Bryansk around 200 miles southwest of Moscow. According to Russian state media, the girl’s motive for the attack is under investigation but law enforcement are treating some type of conflict with her fellow students as a “priority” in the investigation, according to TASS.

The news agency separately reported that authorities were first made aware of an emergency at the school at around 09:15 Thursday. The shooter—whose identity has not been officially confirmed—allegedly brought the firearm into the school in a tube and had a large knife hidden in her shoe. The shotgun used in the attack was legally owned by the girl’s father, according to State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein.

