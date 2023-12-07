Revealed: The most popular emoji on Tinder in 2023 – and the secret meaning behind it

The most popular emoji were revealed in Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2023 report

The “always on” emoji is at the top, showing that singles are open to new things.

From friendly smiley faces to cheeky peaches, emojis are now a staple part of many of our daily conversations.

Now, Tinder has revealed the most popular emoji used on its app in 2023.

Expect characters with romantic themes, such as love hearts or kissing face, to appear on the top list.

But it looks like singles opted for some pretty unexpected emoji this year, including several with hidden meanings.

“The year was marked by overarching themes of positivity, optimism, and a focus on improving oneself through connections with others,” Tinder said.

Topping the list is the “always on” emoji, which features a blue square with the word “ON” above a double-headed arrow.

“Singles used the emoji to let potential matches know that they were willing to try new and interesting things or were even ready to explore a new relationship,” Tinder explained.

‘It broke out [it] in biographies to signal openness and optimism.

‘Examples of biographies include “I bring positive energy and try to make the best of every situation.”‘

The emoji representing yerba mate, a popular drink similar to coffee and tea, also proved popular this year.

“Yerba mate seemed to be a healthy drink and a substitute for alcoholic alternatives,” Tinder explained.

Meanwhile, two emoji representing zen and well-being appeared on the top list.

Singles opted for some pretty unexpected emoji this year, including several with hidden meanings.

This year’s top emoji are a stark contrast to the top characters used on last year’s dating app, according to Tinder.

The rosary, a symbol of Zen, mental well-being and mindfulness, was the third most popular emoji, followed by the cast, which is used by singles on their journey to healing, according to Tinder.

Finally, the more traditional emoji of a bouquet of flowers rounds out the top five.

“A bouquet, the ultimate romantic gesture or delulu,” Tinder added.

The blue ‘P’ was the most used emoji in 2022 – it was used to convey positivity, rather than its intended meaning of ‘parking’.

This was followed by the repairing heart, red flag, kangaroo and fog emoji.