Makary: We will add Reuters and AFP reports on martyrdom of Abdullah and injury of others to the complaints filed internationally against the Israeli enemy

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makari, on Thursday wrote on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;54 days after the martyrdom of video journalist Issam Abdullah from Reuters, the injury of Christina Assi from AFP, and the wounding of 6 others, the investigation report was issued by the two agencies, which condemned the Israeli enemy for directly targeting journalists with a ldquo;Merkavardquo; tank shell. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch classified the report as a quot;war crime.quot; Lebanon will add these two reports to the complaints submitted internationally against the Israeli enemy, and they will also be sent to the security, judicial and diplomatic authorities. In turn, we affirm that we will pursue the issue of the martyrdom and injury of journalists until the end.rdquo;

