AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank shell

NNA -nbsp;An AFP investigation published Thursday into the strike in southern Lebanon on October 13 that killed a Reuters journalist and injured six others, including two from AFP, points to a tank shell only used by the Israeli army in this high-tension border region.

Issam Abdallah, 37, was killed instantly in the strike. The others present mdash; two other Reuters journalists, two from Al Jazeera, and two from AFP mdash; were all injured. AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded, later had a leg amputated and is still in hospital. — AFP

nbsp;

=================nbsp;