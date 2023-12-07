Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank shell

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;An AFP investigation published Thursday into the strike in southern Lebanon on October 13 that killed a Reuters journalist and injured six others, including two from AFP, points to a tank shell only used by the Israeli army in this high-tension border region.

    Issam Abdallah, 37, was killed instantly in the strike. The others present mdash; two other Reuters journalists, two from Al Jazeera, and two from AFP mdash; were all injured. AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded, later had a leg amputated and is still in hospital. — AFP

