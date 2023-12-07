Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    UNLV Shooting Suspect Was Jilted Professor, Reports Say

    UNLV Shooting Suspect Was Jilted Professor, Reports Say

    The man suspected of opening fire at a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building on Wednesday and killing three people before dying in a police shootout was a “semi-retired” professor who’d been turned down for a job at the school, according to reports.

    Sources cited by ABC News late Wednesday said the 67-year-old suspect had previously worked as a professor in North Carolina before seeking a job at UNLV. An unnamed law enforcement official cited by the Associated Press also identified the gunman as a professor who had tried but failed to secure a position at the school.

    Police were seen conducting a search late Wednesday at an apartment in Henderson, Nevada, listed on the driver’s license of the same professor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

