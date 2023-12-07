Deputy U.S. Marshal Arrested After Alleged Sex Abuse on Flight to London

Mike Blake / Reuters

A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested in the U.K. this week after allegedly sexually abusing a woman on board a flight from New York to London, authorities say.

The unnamed federal agent was one of two deputies who had traveled to the British capital in order to bring a person suspected of a crime back to the U.S., sources told NBC New York. Both marshals had allegedly been drinking, with a woman reportedly complaining to flight crew that she had been inappropriately touched at some point during the flight.

“Due to unruly passenger behavior while in flight, Delta Flight 1, JFK to London-Heathrow was met by local law enforcement upon landing and Delta is cooperating with their investigation,” a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said, confirming some type of incident had taken place.

Read more at The Daily Beast.