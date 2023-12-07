A radio station announced Taylor Swift as a surprise guest at a concert. Fans were livid when an impersonator came out.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images

A radio station teased a concert crowd that Taylor Swift would be a surprise guest.But instead of the TIME’s Person of the Year, an impersonator called ‘Trailor Swift’ came out.According to reports, fans were left disappointed, with some booing.

A crowd went wild when the announcer at a Detroit radio station’s concert on Tuesday night teased that superstar Taylor Swift would be taking the stage as a surprise special guest.

However, fans were left devastated when it was not, indeed, TIME’s Person of the Year performing, but instead an impersonator by the name of “Trailor Swift.”

In videos of iHeartRadio Channel 955’s Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One, which were shared on TikTok and X, an announcer could be heard saying: “Earlier this year, she came to our city.”

Swift performed in Detroit in June.

“She’s arguably having the best year of anyone ever,” the announcer went on. “Is anyone familiar with a song called ‘Cruel Summer?'” Does anyone know a song called ‘Karma’?”

Both songs are hits by the country-singer-turned-pop star, who has broken the record for the most chart-topping albums of all time by a female artist.

The announcer then told the crowd to “make some noise” for the performer.

But soon after, a large sign showed “Trailor Swift” in big letters, with reality kicking in for the excited crowd.

In a video, fans can be heard murmuring and one can be heard cursing.

According to MLive, the impersonator was even booed during her performance.

Cam Stockett, who was at the event, expressed her discontent in an X post. “Went to the jingle ball last night and they hyped up a special guest like it was Taylor swift and it was a look a like named “trailer swift” WHEN I TELL YOU I MEARLY HAD A HEART ATTACK? I was pissed,” she wrote.

According to The Messenger, the impersonator was Kristin Penrose, a producer for Channel 955.

“The energy quickly soured as she performed an off-key version of ‘Fearless,'” the publication reported.

MLive, a local Michigan publication, reported that the publicity stunt was to promote the radio station’s giveaway of Swift tickets for her 2024 concert in Indianapolis.

The Detroit event also featured real-life performances by Usher, Flo Rida, and Jelly Roll.

Channel 955 and iHeartRadio did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comments, which were sent out of business hours.

