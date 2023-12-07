Even the monkeys laugh as European zookeepers share their funniest photos of the year.

Advertisement

Zookeepers across Europe have shared their hilarious animal photos of the year in an annual contest.

The stunning images came from zoos and wildlife parks across the UK, France and Denmark.

The informal competition is organized by the Zoo Keepers Europe Facebook page, which has 14,500 members from across the continent.

Some of the UK’s best entries included a Barbary macaque that laughed cheekily at Colchester Zoo, a shocked lemur from West Lothian and a stunning snow leopard from the Scottish Highlands.

Cheeky smiles are the specialty of the Sacred Barbary macaque, who lives at Colchester Zoo. His zookeeper, Lisa Davis, took this funny photo of him smiling at the camera.

This red panda closed his eyes blessedly as he smelled flowers at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian in a photograph taken by Ryan Colman.

Zookeeper Joanna Burch took this photo of two white rhinos apparently having fun at Colchester Zoo this year.

Gulid, the dwarf mongoose at ZSL London Zoo, looked curiously into the lens of zookeeper Ruth Sutherland, who took this adorable photograph.

Millie Sewell took the photo on the left of Blossom, the curious European badger that lives at the British Wildlife Center in East Surrey. “She has a slightly crooked nose as a result of a car accident before being rescued when she was a puppy,” Mrs Sewell said. Rodrigues, the fruit bat at Tropical Butterfly House wildlife conservation park near Sheffield, likes to hang out upside down, as shown in the photo on the right taken by Ellie Latham.

The howler monkey Mayantu was captured by zookeeper Lorena Jota Hickey while putting a watermelon in her mouth at the Beauval Zoo in France.

These adorable arctic wolf pups were captured by Christina Christensen while playing at Knuthenborg Safari Park in Denmark.

Judith Bowman took the fascinating photo to the left of a snow leopard at Highland Wildlife Park. Bellatrix the Black Hornbill looks curiously into Natalie Marshall’s camera at Birdworld in Farnham.

A surprised ring-tailed lemur was captured by zookeeper Ryan Colman at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian.

The green crowned crane, Kwanza, struck a pose while being photographed by Zoe Michelle Cropper at Noah’s Ark Farm in Clevedon.