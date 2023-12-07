Secretary General of Pakistan Federation of Journalists urges global media to promote peace

NNA nbsp;- Secretary General of Pakistan Federation of Journalists Azeem Rana Muhammad urged media professionals to play their vital role to reduce violence, hatred and unrest in the world and promote peace and harmony among different religions, regions and different communities to make this world worth living.

This came during the International Forum: ldquo;The Media and its Role in Fueling Hatred and Violence (Dangers of Misinformation and Bias),rdquo; which was held on Sunday (November 26, 2023) in the city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and His Excellency the General Supervisor of Official Media in the State of Palestine, Minister Ahmed Assaf.

During his participation in the fourth session, which was held entitled ldquo;Religious and media alliances to confront hate speech and extremism,rdquo; Azeem Rana Muhammad said that the international media must support journalists in Palestine to reduce the losses in their lives.

Azim stressed that media institutions have all the rights to manage their business and earn a living, but their primary duty is to be impartial, pointing out that this is the basic key to peace, ending differences between nations, and bringing them closer together.

He stressed that journalists represent peace, and that peace is the true essence of journalism, calling for promoting the idea of ​​unbiased coverage to bring peace to the world through seminars, discussions and training courses in cooperation with the International Federation of Journalists, the Muslim World League, and the Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries.

The Secretary-General of the Pakistan Federation of Journalists said that the forum must send a strong message to the whole world that journalism must be for peace and equality, so that we can eliminate injustice and elements of hatred in society, stressing the need for journalism to be free of religious bias, To end hatred, spread the message of peace, and promote humanity.

He added: As Secretary General of the Pakistan Federation of Journalists affiliated with the International Federation of Journalists, I will convey this message to the International Federation of Journalists so that the statement issued here reaches the whole world through journalism, where strong media can bring peace.

He announced that the Federation is ready to play its role in cooperation with the International Federation of Journalists, the Muslim World League, and the Federation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation News Agencies to enhance the role of responsible media to bring peace to the world. — (UNI)

