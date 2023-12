NNA ndash; National News Agencyrsquo;s correspondent reported that the outskirts of Beni Hayyan, and the Wadi Hamoul area, east of Naqoura, were subjected to enemy artillery shelling.

Israeli shelling also targeted the outskirts of the southern town of Beit Leef, Ramieh, and Wadi Mouzlem.

