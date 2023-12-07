Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran’s Raisi arrives in Moscow to discuss regional, int’l issues

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Moscow at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to develop bilateral ties and discuss regional and international issues, especially Palestine and developments in Gaza.

    Raisi was welcomed at Vnukovo International Airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

    President Putin and President Raisi will meet in the Kremlin Palace in a few hours.

    Consultation on bilateral issues, including economic interactions, as well as discussion on regional and international issues, especially the issue of Palestine and developments in the Gaza Strip, is the main focus of the Raisirsquo;s one-day trip to Russia. — IRNA news agency

    nbsp;

    =================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Situation in Gaza is ‘apocalyptic’, UN human rights chief tells FRANCE 24

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Santos fans set cars and buses on fire in riots after the Brazilian giants, Pele and Neymar’s club, were relegated from the top flight for the first time in their 111-year history.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Going, going… gondola! Tourists get dumped into Venice canal after they refused to sit down and stop taking selfies… and the boat capsizes

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Situation in Gaza is ‘apocalyptic’, UN human rights chief tells FRANCE 24

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Santos fans set cars and buses on fire in riots after the Brazilian giants, Pele and Neymar’s club, were relegated from the top flight for the first time in their 111-year history.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Going, going… gondola! Tourists get dumped into Venice canal after they refused to sit down and stop taking selfies… and the boat capsizes

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Google confirms that its cofounder Sergey Brin played a key role in creating its ChatGPT rival

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy