Iran’s Raisi arrives in Moscow to discuss regional, int’l issues

NNA -nbsp;Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Moscow at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to develop bilateral ties and discuss regional and international issues, especially Palestine and developments in Gaza.

Raisi was welcomed at Vnukovo International Airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

President Putin and President Raisi will meet in the Kremlin Palace in a few hours.

Consultation on bilateral issues, including economic interactions, as well as discussion on regional and international issues, especially the issue of Palestine and developments in the Gaza Strip, is the main focus of the Raisirsquo;s one-day trip to Russia. — IRNA news agency

