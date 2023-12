In an interview with FRANCE 24, the UN high commissioner for human rights expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as “apocalyptic”. Volker Türk denounced “grave breaches of international humanitarian law” in Gaza, citing the Israeli blockade of the territory and the use of explosives in densely populated areas. Asked if Israel was deliberately targeting civilians in Gaza, Türk said “the facts speak for themselves”.

