Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Vanuatu, triggering Tsunami warning

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck south of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning.

    The offshore quake hit at 1256 GMT at a depth of 48 kilometres (30 miles), about 123 kilometres south of the town of Isangel and 338 kilometres from the capital Port Vila, USGS said.

    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said quot;hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledoniaquot;.

    Vanuatu#39;s Meteorology and Geohazards Department warned residents in the southernmost Tafea province to take quot;precautionary measuresquot; such as moving from the coast to higher ground.

    There were no immediate reports of damage.– AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Covid inquiry: I did not back a ‘let it rip’ policy, says Boris Johnson

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Covid inquiry: I did not back a ‘let it rip’ policy, says Boris Johnson

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    CHART OF THE DAY: Growth forecasts for the US and China are increasingly diverging

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy