Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Vanuatu, triggering Tsunami warning

NNA -nbsp;A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck south of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning.

The offshore quake hit at 1256 GMT at a depth of 48 kilometres (30 miles), about 123 kilometres south of the town of Isangel and 338 kilometres from the capital Port Vila, USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said quot;hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledoniaquot;.

Vanuatu#39;s Meteorology and Geohazards Department warned residents in the southernmost Tafea province to take quot;precautionary measuresquot; such as moving from the coast to higher ground.

There were no immediate reports of damage.– AFP

