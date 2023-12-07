TotalEnergies in Lebanon Plants 200 Leyland Trees at Horsh Beirut

NNA ndash; TotalEnergies in Lebanon, in collaboration with Cedars for Care NGO, planted 200 Leyland trees covering 72 square meters of the National Park of Beirut, Horsh Beirut. This initiative underscores TotalEnergiesrsquo; commitment to both society and the environment, as the company is participating in creating green spaces accessible to all Beirut citizens at the heart of the city.nbsp;

The tree planting event took place in the presence of the Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud, Mr. Pierre Baaklini representing the Minister of the Environment, Dr. Nasser Yassine, Ms. Youssra Sidani representing the President of the Municipality of Beirut, Mr. Abdallah Darwish, and members of the Municipality Board, TotalEnergies employees, and other volunteers. The Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon unveiled a commemorative plaque at the event, marking the company#39;s dedication to the beautification and transformation of Horsh Beirut.

Horsh Beirut, also known as the quot;Green Lungquot; of the city, has long been a cherished space for both residents and visitors. This plantation project not only further enhances the park#39;s aesthetic appeal but also contributes significantly to improving air quality and promoting biodiversity. Every growing Leyland tree will absorb around 20 to 50 kg of CO2 per year. These trees will also offer a green buffer zone of 120 meters around Horsh Beirut, mitigating the impact of urbanization and protecting the parkrsquo;s biodiversity. They will also help regulate the climate, control water runoff, and purify the air and water while supporting pollinators and other species that contribute to the ecosystem stability.nbsp;

Adrien BEacute;CHONNET, Managing Director amp; Country Chair, TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon, said: ldquo;Beyond its mission to provide affordable and reliable energy, TotalEnergies has a long-standing history of doing good and driving meaningful changes in Beirut and all over Lebanon. This initiative is a perfect alignment with our mission to enhance the well-being of our community while preserving the green spaces for future generations.rdquo; –nbsp;TotalEnergies

