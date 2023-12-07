Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    ‘Nicest’ TV Judge Frank Caprio Shares Pancreatic Cancer Battle

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Nicest’ TV Judge Frank Caprio Shares Pancreatic Cancer Battle

    Frank Caprio/Instagram

    A Rhode Island traffic judge who’s garnered a legion of fans thanks to his compassion in the courtroom announced on Wednesday that he’s battling pancreatic cancer.

    “I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer,” 87-year-old Frank Caprio, who starred in the reality show Caught in Providence, said in a video posted to his Instagram page, which has more than a million followers.

    “I’m being treated by a wonderful team of doctors, both here in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Covid inquiry: I did not back a ‘let it rip’ policy, says Boris Johnson

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Covid inquiry: I did not back a ‘let it rip’ policy, says Boris Johnson

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    CHART OF THE DAY: Growth forecasts for the US and China are increasingly diverging

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy