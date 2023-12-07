‘Nicest’ TV Judge Frank Caprio Shares Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Frank Caprio/Instagram

A Rhode Island traffic judge who’s garnered a legion of fans thanks to his compassion in the courtroom announced on Wednesday that he’s battling pancreatic cancer.

“I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer,” 87-year-old Frank Caprio, who starred in the reality show Caught in Providence, said in a video posted to his Instagram page, which has more than a million followers.

“I’m being treated by a wonderful team of doctors, both here in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me.”

