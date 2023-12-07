Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 51

Thomas Warnack/picture alliance via Getty

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II, has died suddenly at the age of 51, the country’s royal family announced.

“The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2023,” a statement said, giving no cause of death.

A father of three, Constantin was seventh in line to the throne in the tiny nation between Austria and Switzerland. He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, and three children: Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina, and Prince Benedikt.

