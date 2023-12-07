Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    By

    Dec 7, 2023 ,
    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    Tesla’s Cybertruck is on its way to customers after years of waiting

    Tesla

    Tesla’s Cybertruck is finally here. Only about a dozen have been delivered to customers so far. The futuristic design has potential customers polarized if it’s ugly or cool. 

    Would you buy a Cybertruck?

    So far, the only ones lucky enough to actually get the chance to own one appear to be the rich and famous (or Tesla employees).

    And while thousands of others have plunked down refundable deposits, the internet remains split on its design: Is the truck a futuristic game-changer or an ugly, sore thumb on America’s highways?

    Now that the full details about range and cost are out, we want to hear from readers: Would you buy one? Why or why not? Let us know in this form.

    Note: We won’t publish any part of your submission without contacting you first.

    Loading…
    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Covid inquiry: I did not back a ‘let it rip’ policy, says Boris Johnson

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    CHART OF THE DAY: Growth forecasts for the US and China are increasingly diverging

    Dec 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Covid inquiry: I did not back a ‘let it rip’ policy, says Boris Johnson

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

    Dec 7, 2023
    News

    CHART OF THE DAY: Growth forecasts for the US and China are increasingly diverging

    Dec 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy