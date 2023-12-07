Would you buy a Cybertruck? We want to know why or why not.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is on its way to customers after years of waiting

Tesla

Tesla’s Cybertruck is finally here. Only about a dozen have been delivered to customers so far. The futuristic design has potential customers polarized if it’s ugly or cool.

Would you buy a Cybertruck?

So far, the only ones lucky enough to actually get the chance to own one appear to be the rich and famous (or Tesla employees).

And while thousands of others have plunked down refundable deposits, the internet remains split on its design: Is the truck a futuristic game-changer or an ugly, sore thumb on America’s highways?

Now that the full details about range and cost are out, we want to hear from readers: Would you buy one? Why or why not? Let us know in this form.

Note: We won’t publish any part of your submission without contacting you first.

Read the original article on Business Insider