Jessie J looks happy and confident as she poses in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

Jessie J looked happy and confident as she posed in the sea in a beige bikini, six months after welcoming her first child.

The singer shared snaps from her recent vacation with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman and son Sky on Instagram on Thursday.

The Price Tag hitmaker looked sensational as she posed in her two-piece while sunbathing in the sea.

The star showed off her natural curves as she stood with her arms above her head, shielding her eyes from the sun.

Jessie, 35, has returned home from her trip to an undisclosed location, but was clearly reminiscing about her trip after a lovely week with her little family.

The star also shared an adorable photo of her son aboard a boat during their vacation, as he looked at the camera with wide eyes.

While Jessie was reminiscing about the wonderful vacation with her family, she had also had a very productive day returning to reality.

Returning to her story on Thursday, the star shared a clip of her stirring a pot of vegetable stew as she recounted what she had accomplished so far that day.

She wrote: ‘Clean and tidy the car. Done all the washing. Rest of unpacked suitcases. Making vegetable dumpling stew and it’s only 9:20 am with a smiling face emoji.

The next post read: ‘And a small one for my bun. I’ll mix it up, Sally, no need to stress.’

Jessie then also shared a cute photo of baby Sky sitting on his blanket while playing with his toys.

Earlier this month, the doting mother shared a heartfelt tribute as her son turned six months old.

Showing off a variety of snaps on her Instagram Stories, the singer shared images of her journey with her little one from the day she gave birth in May to six months old.

Captioning several snaps, she emotionally wrote: “Six months, my whole world changed forever…

‘The best thing that has ever happened to me.

“You better believe my phone screen is soaked,” he added. ‘I dreamed of the life I live now. Wow.

“Okay, I’m going to pour a glass of wine, wash up a little, and look at videos and photos of my baby.”

Jessie and her basketball player boyfriend welcomed Sky in early May after a year of dating.

For starters, managing to keep the pregnancy a secret, the star announced she was pregnant in January.

Jessie previously shared that being a mother is “all I’ve ever wanted,” as her pregnancy came 13 months after suffering a devastating miscarriage in November 2021.

Detailing the harrowing experience on social media at the time, the singer explained that doctors struggled to find the baby’s heartbeat during her third scan, before learning she had miscarried.